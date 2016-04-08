Here's how drastically food portions have changed in the past 4 decades

America’s waistlines are getting thicker, and it’s not simply because we’re choosing to pile our plates with more food.

Rather, the baseline portion sizes of our snacks and meals have ballooned — and so have the plates and cups we serve them on.

The average size of many of our foods, be they from fast-food chains, sit-down restaurants, or even the grocery store, have grown by as much as 138% since the 1970s, according to data from the American Journal of Public Health, the Journal of Nutrition, and the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Take a look:

The staple city breakfast A standard cheeseburger The perfect salty snack A famous dollar slice Your favourite comfort food A morning treat Your typical drink

