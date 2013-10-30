Here's How Much Goldman Will Make Off The Twitter IPO

Goldman Sachs will likely collect $US20 million in fees from the Twitter IPO, the Wall Street Journal’s Telis Demos reports.

That would be double the amount of any of the other banks involved in the deal. Sources told the Journal that Goldman will earn 38.5% of the fees. From the Journal:

No other bank would earn more than $US10 million if the deal is for $US1.6 billion, the people said. Morgan Stanley is set to get 18% of the fees, which translates into $US9.4 million. J.P. Morgan Chase is in line for 15%, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are slated for 8% each, the people familiar with the matter said. Boutique advisor Allen & Co. is to earn 7%, and Code Advisors 0.5%.

Those figures are based on the deal’s $US17 to $US20-a-share price range and if the underwriters sell the maximum number of shares, according to the Journal.

