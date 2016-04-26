Here's the massive amount of fuel it takes to launch a rocket into space -- measured in elephants

On July 20, 1969, an American rocket called the Saturn V launched Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin into space in a mission that would end with the first human steps on the moon. To this day, no other rocket has launched human beings as far, or eclipsed the Saturn V’s colossal size.

So how much fuel does it take to catapult a titan like the 363-foot-tall Saturn V into space?

The answer is mind-boggling, and makes it the most fuel-hungry rocket ever launched into space. With that in mind, YouTube user Maxim Sachs created an awesome animated video to give it some context using Asian elephants, one of the most massive land dwelling creatures on the planet.

Inspired by Sachs, we created the graphic below:

