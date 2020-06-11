'How much free space is on Dropbox?': Here's how much cloud storage each Dropbox plan offers

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock Dropbox offers three tiers for individuals, and four options with increasing storage space for business accounts.

How much free space is available with your Dropbox account depends on which account tier you have.

Dropbox has multiple personal and business tiers, including a free option, which offer between 2 GB and unlimited storage.

Dropbox boasts several paid and free options for cloud storage on your devices.

However, the amount of space available to you will depend on the type of Dropbox account you sign up for. A free Dropbox account will offer significantly less storage solution than one of the premium tier accounts, but may still be the right option if you only need a bit of extra space. Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and the digital storage company’s three business tiers provide significantly more cloud space to meet your personal and organizational needs.

Here’s a breakdown of the storage difference between a free and premium Dropbox account:

How much free space you get with a free Dropbox account

Dropbox offers users 2 GB of storage right off the bat when you sign up for the free basic account. However, there are ways you can earn more storage before handing over your credit card. Consider completing the Dropbox “getting started” checklist, making successful referrals to Dropbox, or contributing to forums in the Dropbox community to get an additional 250 MB.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Complete the ‘Get started’ checklist to earn more free storage.

How much free space you get with Dropbox Plus and Dropbox Professional

The company’s first premium tier is Dropbox Plus. This subscription can be monthly or annual and starts at $US11.99 for 30 days or $US119.88 for the entire year. That pays for 2 TB of storage space – a significant upgrade. With 2 TB, you’re getting 1,000 times the storage of a free 2 GB account.

The third individual tier is Dropbox Professional, which offers users up to 3 TB – or 1,000 GB more than a Plus account. To get this, you’ll have to pay $US199 for the year or $US19.99 a month.

How much free space you get with Dropbox Business

Dropbox’s business options feature three separate tiers, offering the perfect storage option for a variety of business and organisation sizes. The cheapest plan for Business users and designed for teams is Dropbox Business Standard. This subscription tier comes with 5 TB of space, and each user is charged $US12.50 a month.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The three Dropbox Business tiers.

At the Dropbox Business Advanced level, the sky’s the limit when it comes to storage space. You and your team have access to unlimited cloud space Dropbox storage for an additional $US7.50 a month – or a total of $US20 per user. The final option is Dropbox Business Enterprise, which requires you to contact the company directly to get a quote.

