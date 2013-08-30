Fast Food Workers Across The Country Are Striking For Better Pay -- Here's How Much They Make Now

Fast food workers across the country are striking for better wages.

The strikers are seeking to make $US15 an hour — about twice the minimum wage in most states.

We reached out to Glassdoor to find out how much the top fast food companies pay workers.

Only one of the companies pays crew members above $US10 an hour on average.

Taco Bell ($7.37 an hour)





Wendy’s ($7.39 an hour)





Burger King ($7.72 an hour)





Dunkin’ Doughnuts ($7.82 an hour)

McDonald’s ($7.81 an hour)





Dairy Queen ($7.92 an hour)

Chick-Fil-A ($7.96 an hour)

Subway ($7.98 an hour)

Jamba Juice ($8.18 an hour)

Noodles & Company ($8.29 an hour)

Panera Bread ($8.36 an hour)

Chipotle ($8.57 an hour)

In-N-Out Burger ($10.53 an hour)

Do you work at one of these companies? Tell us about it by emailing [email protected]

