Fast Food Workers Across The Country Are Striking For Better Pay -- Here's How Much They Make Now

Ashley Lutz

Fast food workers across the country are striking for better wages.

The strikers are seeking to make $US15 an hour — about twice the minimum wage in most states.

We reached out to Glassdoor to find out how much the top fast food companies pay workers.

Only one of the companies pays crew members above $US10 an hour on average.

Taco Bell ($7.37 an hour)

Taco bell workerYouTube



Wendy’s ($7.39 an hour)

Wendy's restaurantSpencer Platt/Getty Images



Burger King ($7.72 an hour)



Dunkin’ Doughnuts ($7.82 an hour)

Dunkin' doughnuts workerYouTube

McDonald’s ($7.81 an hour)

McDonald's EmployeeJustin Sullivan/Getty Images



Dairy Queen ($7.92 an hour)

Chick-Fil-A ($7.96 an hour)

Chick fil a YouTube

Subway ($7.98 an hour)

Subway sandwich artistifood.tv

Jamba Juice ($8.18 an hour)

Jamba juice staffNew University

Noodles & Company ($8.29 an hour)

Noodles & company staffGlassdoor

Panera Bread ($8.36 an hour)

Panera bread workerYouTube

Chipotle ($8.57 an hour)

In-N-Out Burger ($10.53 an hour)

In-N-Out Burger employeesGlassdoor

