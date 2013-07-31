Taco Bell Is The Worst-Paying Fast Food Company, In-N-Out Burger Is The Best

Fast food workers across the country are striking for better wages

The strikers are seeking to make $15 an hour—about twice the minimum wage in most states.

We reached out to Glassdoor to find out how much the top fast food companies pay workers. 

Only one of the companies pays crew members above $10 an hour on average. 

Taco Bell ($7.37 an hour) 

Wendy’s ($7.39 an hour) 

Burger King ($7.72 an hour) 

Dunkin’ doughnuts ($7.82 an hour) 

McDonald’s ($7.81 an hour) 

Dairy Queen ($7.92 an hour)

Chick-Fil-A ($7.96 an hour) 

Subway ($7.98 an hour) 

Jamba Juice ($8.18 an hour) 

Noodles & Company ($8.29 an hour)

Panera Bread ($8.36 an hour) 

Chipotle ($8.57 an hour)

In-N-Out Burger ($10.53 an hour)

