Researchers finally have evidence for how much exercise actually makes a difference in your health -- and more is not necessarily better

Researchers set out to learn exactly how much exercise you need to make a difference in your health. They gathered health survey data from more than 661,137  mostly middle-age adults and organised them into groups based on how much they exercised. The results showed that more exercise isn’t necessarily better.

