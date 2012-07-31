This Is How Much Education It Takes To Become A Creative Genius

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The world’s greatest creative geniuses all needed about a college-dropout level of formal education.Via Talent Is Overrated: What Really Separates World-Class Performers from Everybody Else:



Dean Keith Simonton, a professor at the University of California at Davis, conducted a large-scale study of more than three hundred creative high achievers born between 1450 and 1850—Leonardo da Vinci, Galileo, Beethoven, Rembrandt, for example.

He determined the amount of formal education each had received and measured each one’s level of eminence by the spaces devoted to them in an array of reference works. He found that the relation between education and eminence, when plotted on a graph, looked like an inverted U: The most eminent creators were those who had received a moderate amount of education, equal to about the middle of college. Less education than that—or more—corresponded to reduced eminence for creativity.

