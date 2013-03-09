Editors Spend A Staggering Amount To Attend Paris Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole

Paris Fashion Week is one of the biggest events in the industry. Magazine and website editors come out in throngs to review collections and identify trends.



Lauren Sherman at Fashionista released a staggering estimate of how much it would cost to spend a week at the event.

The total? $19,560.

That’s almost enough to pay an entry-level editorial employee.

Sherman factored in the cost of staying in a top Parisian hotel (nearly $1,000 per night), beauty treatments ($400 total), and fancy meals ($2500 for the week).

There’s recently been a backlash against Fashion Week. Many designers have begun boycotting to avoid the cost and frenzy.

Even celebrities who sit in the front row aren’t making as much as they once were.

It seems likely that before too long, cash-strapped magazines will begin to ponder whether this expense is really worth it.

