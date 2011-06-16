Can You Guess Which Gadget The Government Has Spent $117 Million On?

There’s a great study on Gizmodo right now that delves into the government’s spending on gadgets over the years.



Of note: $2.56 million on iPhones, $3.9 million on iPads, and well over $1 million on video game consoles.

But the winner, by a longshot, is RIM. The government has spent over $117 million on BlackBerry phones.

Keep in mind the data reflect all-time cumulative spending by the government.

That makes sense to us, since most government workers use them for e-mail.

Head over to Gizmodo to check out the other gadgets the government is spending millions on >

