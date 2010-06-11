Here's How Much The New iPhone 4 Will Cost You

Photo: GDGT

If you don’t have an iPhone, it will cost you $200 (or $300 for the 32-gig version), plus a two-year contract with allegedly crappy AT&T.If you DO have an iPhone, it will cost you $200 if you’re “upgrade eligible” and $400 if you aren’t, plus the contract.



David Pogue explains:

Q: I have an iPhone. How much will I pay for the iPhone 4?

A: If you’re “upgrade eligible,” you get the new-customer price: $200.

The “early upgrade price,” offered only to existing iPhone owners, is $400. That’s for someone not yet eligible for an upgrade but who still wants the iPhone 4 right away.

Both require a new two-year term agreement and voice and data plans.

Q: What are the details of getting the “new customer” price on the new iPhone even if I’m not technically eligible for it?

A: AT&T is offering the $200 “new customer” price to any existing iPhone owner who would have been eligible for an upgrade in 2010–between now and the end of this year. Of course, you also get the $200 price if you’ve had an iPhone for even longer than that.

Read the whole thing at the NYT >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.