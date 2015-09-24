Here's how much the best-selling cars are polluting the environment

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Volkswagen was cheating on emission tests to make their cars seem more environmentally friendly.

This news brings to light just how important customer demand for greener cars has become as the public grows more aware of the impact greenhouse gases have on Earth’s climate and environment.

Unfortunately, worrying recent data shows that the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) the US spews into the environment is on a dangerous upward trend. CO2 is a greenhouse gas that significantly contributes to climate change.

Nevertheless, there is something that we, as individuals, may be able to do about it.

In 2013, transportation accounted for more than a quarter of all US greenhouse gas emissions. This includes how much you emit while driving to and from work, as well as emissions from planes, boats, ships, trains, and other vehicles involved in transporting goods and people.

Here’s a list of how much CO2 the 10 best-selling cars of 2014 emit each year.

To get our numbers, we used this Car Emissions Calculator, which uses data from the Fuel Consumption Guide database, to estimate how much each car emits over 20,000 miles of travel.

If your car isn’t on the list or you drive more than 20,000 miles a year, you can calculate how much CO2 you’re emitting each year with your car alone using this handy Offsetters’ Car Emissions Calculator.

