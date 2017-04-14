Here's how much the 'mother of all bombs' the US just dropped on Afghanistan actually cost

DOD The mother of all bombs.

Some of President Donald Trump’s critics were quick to decry the cost of dropping the “mother of all bombs” on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Thursday.

But the number heavily cited across social media, $US314 million, was how much the US military paid for 20 such bombs, technically called the Massive Ordnance Air Blast.

The US Air Force dropped one MOAB — the largest nonnuclear bomb in the US’s arsenal — on an ISIS target in a remote part of far northeast Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the goal was to destroy “a system of tunnels and caves that ISIS fighters used to move around freely, making it easier for them to target US military advisers and Afghan forces in the area.”

One MOAB costs about $US16 million, according to military equipment site Deagel.com. The Los Angeles Times reported that the US military developed and ordered 20 MOABs in 2011, for a total cost of $US314 million.

But many celebrities and other Trump critics took to Twitter to express their frustration at the president for authorizing such an expensive bomb, citing the total figure instead:

For comparison, the USS Harry Truman dropped 1,118 smaller bombs on Iraq and Syria as part of the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve in 2016. A general purpose 1,000-pound MK-83 costs about $US12,000.

One bomb. $US314 MILLION. But let’s cut meals on wheels for Americans. https://t.co/tt0TB5QMH6

— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 13, 2017

Useful context. Also, still a shit load of money to spend on a mass killing authorised by a game show host. https://t.co/4QRZiQ2Y7S

— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 13, 2017

The “mother of all bombs” dropped today in Afghanistan cost the US taxpayer $US314 million. And yet America can’t afford meals on wheels.

— James Melville (@JamesMelville) April 13, 2017

Not 1 person in gov’t,can tell me this country doesn’t have enough money to fund social programs or water. We just dropped 314 million.

— Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) April 13, 2017

Hard to watch $US314 mil spent on bombs instead of education, medical research, childhood hunger, environment & healthcare. #Afghanistan #MOAB

— Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) April 13, 2017

The bomb Trump just dropped on Afghanistan cost $US314 million. Enough money to fix the water crisis in Flint almost three times over. #MOAB

— Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) April 13, 2017

“The Mother of All Bombs” cost 314 million dollars . make america (pay) great (taxes) again.

— 7KINGSMEDIA (@7KINGSMEDIA) April 13, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.