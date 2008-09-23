How Much Does Lying On MySpace Cost? $320,000

On MySpace, no one knows you’re a dog, or a 13-year-old girl, or whatever. You can say whatever you want on your profile page, and no one takes it seriously. Except, it turns out, the Oklahoma Tax Commission. They think it’s for real.



Just ask five men in Oklahoma, who decided to make their party-throwing business more attractive to by goosing their stats on their MySpace page, and ended up with a $320,000 state tax bill.

The young men behind “Kegheadz” at the University of Central Oklahoma, say they threw 22 parties and brought in a grand total of $1,700 in 2006 and 2007. But the state’s tax agency, which apparently took some boasting on the company’s MySpace page seriously, think the men were operating a million-dollar business.

Documents given to the students by tax officials indicate auditors concluded Kegheadz hosted 108 events over a 4.5-year period and that their average paid attendance was 675.

Auditors estimated they had $919,506 in mixed beverage sales, from which they would owe $162,832 in mixed beverage tax, penalties and interest.

The Tax Commission also is trying to assess them $155,294 for sales tax, penalties and interest and $1,856 for tourism tax, penalties and interest.

Rotflmao! Except not. The guys say they can’t even bring together $6,000 to get an attorney to fight the bill.

“If there’s any attorney out there who remembers what it was like in college and wants to give us some free help, we could sure use it.”

Perhaps Mr. Lessig is available.

See Also:

California So Overrun By Social Networks That They Advertise On Your Car

Researchers Dupe 1,000 Facebook Users Into Downloading Malicious App

The Cops Are On Twitter. But That’s A Good Thing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.