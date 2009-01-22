How Much Does It Cost To Feed Mark Hurd? About $240K (HPQ)

HP (HPQ) CEO Mark Hurd received about $42.5 million in total compensation last year, SEC filings show.



But dig deep into the numbers, and HP reveals its boss got a $79,814 tax gross-up for meals associated with business travel. Working backwards from a gross-up is as much art as science, but footnoted‘s calculations make sense: Hurd (and his family) ate about $243,000 worth of food on HP last year.

Were there leftovers?

UPDATE: HP says the SEC filings this story is based on are incorrect. Please see SAI’s follow-up coverage.

See Also:

HP’s Q4, Guidance Mostly Ahead Of Expectations

Consumers Prefer HP Computers To Dell 5-To-1: Analyst

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.