'How much does Cash App charge?': Many Cash App transactions are free — here's how to tell which will cost you

Many Cash App transactions between users are free, but there are instances in which you may be charged a small fee for a transaction.

When you make a payment using a credit card on Cash App, Square adds a 3% fee to the transaction.

Standard transfers on the app to your bank account take two to three days and are free, while instant transfers include a 1.5% fee.

If you use a personal Cash App account linked to your bank account or debit card and aren’t in a rush to transfer payments, then you might never have to pay a single cent for your transactions. However, if you opt to use a credit card to send money or need an instant transfer, Cash App charges minimal fees.

There are a few cases in which you might incur Cash App charges, but with the included convenience of sending, receiving, and transferring money, you probably won’t even mind paying up.

If you are sending money via a credit card linked to your Cash App, a 3% fee will be added to the total. So sending someone $US100 will actually cost you $US103. This is a rather standard fee with other payment apps as well, like PayPal, and is about the same rate businesses usually absorb with credit card transactions.

Steven John/Business Insider Cash App accepts major credit cards, including Discover, MasterCard, Visa, and American Express.

The other common charge Cash App users will see is a 1.5% commission added when they opt for instant transfers from the app to a bank account. However, this fee can easily be avoided by simply opting for a standard transfer, which takes two to three days.

Steven John/Business Insider You must have a valid debit card linked to your bank account to set up a Cash App account.

