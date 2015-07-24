Here's how much a ground-breaking mission to Pluto costs

Last week, on July 14, NASA’s New Horizons mission sent a spacecraft to fly over Pluto for the very first time in history, and they did it on a budget of $US720 million.

This mission has already completely changed how we see and understand Pluto, and there are more exciting answers to Pluto’s many mysteries yet to come.

Alone, $US720 million might sound like a lot of money, but it’s a very small price to pay if you want to make history. To provide some perspective, here’s how much some of the other ground-breaking space missions in human history — like NASA’s Apollo program to the Moon and the European Space Agency’s mission to a comet — have cost.

