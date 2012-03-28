Summer Rental Guessing Game: How Much Do YOU Think This Ocean Front Hamptons House Costs For The Summer?

Curbed



This post originally appeared at Curbed.Pricespotter is Curbed’s asking price guessing game. We provide some details and pictures from a local listing, and you take a crack at the price in the comments. On Friday, we reveal the answer. No cheating!

What/Where: 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms on Cranberry Hole Road (North Of The Highway)

Square Feet: 3,000

Acreage: 1.1



The Skinny: It’s been a little while since we’ve used an Amagansett property as our weekly Pricespotter contestant, so we’re rectifying that absence with this five-bedroom overlooking Napeague Bay.

Set on 1.1 acres , the 3000 sq. ft. contemporary doesn’t include the typical laundry list of high-end amenities—there’s no home theatre, no private gym, no pool to be found anywhere. What it does have going for it are “big water views” from almost every room. Well, that and a private walkway to 200 feet of beach. It also offers a couple of decks, a carport, a fireplace, and a reasonable amount of privacy. But really, the draw here is watching the sun set over the water from your own (temporary) back yard.

The question is…how much will that view cost to rent from Memorial Day to labour Day?

