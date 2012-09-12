How Much Do You Know About Life Insurance? [INFOGRAPHIC]

Life (insurance) happens.



September is National Life Insurance Awareness Month. While most of us seem to agree that life insurance is a necessity, 3 in 10 households remain uninsured — even though many families would have trouble meeting everyday expenses if the primary wage earner died.

How does your household stack up against the stats in our latest infographic? Is your family protected?

Photo: H&R Block

