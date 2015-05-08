Here's what you can earn working at Amazon

Amazon is notorious forshunning popular tech company perks like free food or massages.
The company employs more than 154,000 people around the world, but it doesn’t break the bank on their salaries either.
“We pay very low cash compensation relative to most companies,” Bezos told Fortune in 2012, but Amazon does still offer some employees juicy compensation packages through restricted stock units.
Using data from Glassdoor, we compiled a list of some of the highest salaries, including stock, that you can earn while working at Amazon, ranked from lowest to highest.
(Note: Looking at Glassdoor data is an imperfect science, because some positions listed only had one or two shared salaries. Each average salary included in this roundup has at least three reported numbers.)
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Salary: $US164,495
Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US164,495
These employees help Amazon form strategic partnerships to get more content (digital or physical) into its ecosystem. For example, Amazon is looking for an employee who can help get more educational books into the Kindle store.
Salary: $US137,898
Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US164,490
Quality assurance managers create Amazon's strategies for making sure the quality of its products is 'world class' while managing teams of software development engineers and quality assurance engineers.
Salary: $US148,019
Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US169,694
These product managers might work on very tech-centric projects, like Amazon.com's search or discovery functionality or leading the development of its Prime Music software.
Salary: $US134,236
Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US172,452
These managers help Amazon's teams for each vertical establish and maintain strong vendor partnerships (which determine what products Amazon can sell on the site, and for how much).
Salary: $US147,880
Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US200,259
Business development managers work to figure out how Amazon can grow the different parts of its business.
Amazon requires that candidates have their BS and BA, in addition to 5+ years of business/partnership development or partner marketing experience.
Salary: $US155,975
Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US234,351
Senior product managers lead teams who are working on different products. They need to be creative and well-versed in how to write and execute product strategy road maps.
Salary: $US174,049
Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US266,074
Amazon has a bunch of lawyers on staff who do things like form the company's patent strategy and solve intellectual property issues.
'The ideal candidate will become embedded with the builders of our newest technologies, while helping shape the products and services as they come to market,' Amazon writes in one job posting.
Salary: $US154,782
Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US299,210
These employees have to work with software development engineers and technical program managers to make sure that projects deliver.
Salary: $US158,873
Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US328,713
A principal software engineer is an experienced programmer. According to Amazon's management hierarchy, the 'principal' part of the title denotes a higher level than 'senior.'
Salary: $US159,213
Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US329,114
These employees lead technical teams for different Amazon products. To fit this role, an employee must be both tech-savvy and a skilled manager.
Salary: $US161,973
Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US513,834
A software engineering director is someone who manages a team (or teams) of software engineers for one of Amazon's verticals, like Amazon Local, Amazon Payments, Fulfillment by Amazon, etc.
Bonus: Here's what some of Amazon's top execs made in 2014, based on the company's proxy statement...
Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos: Salary: $US81,840 - Total compensation: $US1,681,840
Chief financial officer Tom Szkutak: Salary: $US160,000 - Total compensation: $US5,962,307
SVP of Amazon Web Services, Andrew Jassy: Salary: $US160,000 - Total compensation: $US7,664,868
