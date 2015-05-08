Here's what you can earn working at Amazon

Jillian D'Onfro
Jeff Bezos Michael Seto/Business InsiderAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon is notorious forshunning popular tech company perks like free food or massages.

The company employs more than 154,000 people around the world, but it doesn’t break the bank on their salaries either.

“We pay very low cash compensation relative to most companies,” Bezos told Fortune in 2012, but Amazon does still offer some employees juicy compensation packages through restricted stock units.

Using data from Glassdoor, we compiled a list of some of the highest salaries, including stock, that you can earn while working at Amazon, ranked from lowest to highest.

(Note: Looking at Glassdoor data is an imperfect science, because some positions listed only had one or two shared salaries. Each average salary included in this roundup has at least three reported numbers.)

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Senior content acquisition manager: $164,495

Salary: $US164,495

Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US164,495

These employees help Amazon form strategic partnerships to get more content (digital or physical) into its ecosystem. For example, Amazon is looking for an employee who can help get more educational books into the Kindle store.

Quality assurance manager: $164,490

Not an Amazon employee

Salary: $US137,898

Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US164,490

Quality assurance managers create Amazon's strategies for making sure the quality of its products is 'world class' while managing teams of software development engineers and quality assurance engineers.

Senior product manager of technical products: $169,694

Salary: $US148,019

Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US169,694

These product managers might work on very tech-centric projects, like Amazon.com's search or discovery functionality or leading the development of its Prime Music software.

Vendor management manager: $172,452

Without vendor management managers, Amazon.com wouldn't have any products to sell

Salary: $US134,236

Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US172,452

These managers help Amazon's teams for each vertical establish and maintain strong vendor partnerships (which determine what products Amazon can sell on the site, and for how much).

Senior business development manager: $200,259

Salary: $US147,880

Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US200,259

Business development managers work to figure out how Amazon can grow the different parts of its business.

Amazon requires that candidates have their BS and BA, in addition to 5+ years of business/partnership development or partner marketing experience.

Senior product manager: $234,351

A peek inside an Amazon HQ lobby

Salary: $US155,975

Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US234,351

Senior product managers lead teams who are working on different products. They need to be creative and well-versed in how to write and execute product strategy road maps.

Corporate counsel: $266,074

Amazon Echo, one of Amazon's newer products

Salary: $US174,049

Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US266,074

Amazon has a bunch of lawyers on staff who do things like form the company's patent strategy and solve intellectual property issues.

'The ideal candidate will become embedded with the builders of our newest technologies, while helping shape the products and services as they come to market,' Amazon writes in one job posting.

Senior software development manager: $299,210

Salary: $US154,782

Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US299,210

These employees have to work with software development engineers and technical program managers to make sure that projects deliver.

Principal software engineer: $328,713

This man doesn't work at Amazon

Salary: $US158,873

Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US328,713

A principal software engineer is an experienced programmer. According to Amazon's management hierarchy, the 'principal' part of the title denotes a higher level than 'senior.'

Principal technical program manager: $329,114

Salary: $US159,213

Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US329,114

These employees lead technical teams for different Amazon products. To fit this role, an employee must be both tech-savvy and a skilled manager.

Software engineering director: $513,834

Two Amazon employees, via the company's Glassdoor profile

Salary: $US161,973

Total compensation, including bonuses, stock, etc: $US513,834

A software engineering director is someone who manages a team (or teams) of software engineers for one of Amazon's verticals, like Amazon Local, Amazon Payments, Fulfillment by Amazon, etc.

Bonus: Here's what some of Amazon's top execs made in 2014, based on the company's proxy statement...

Jeff Bezos, Founder Amazon

Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos: Salary: $US81,840 - Total compensation: $US1,681,840

Chief financial officer Tom Szkutak: Salary: $US160,000 - Total compensation: $US5,962,307

SVP of Amazon Web Services, Andrew Jassy: Salary: $US160,000 - Total compensation: $US7,664,868

