Here's how much you should tip a barista, according to the founder of San Francisco's favourite coffee chain

Most mornings, the only person standing between you and happiness might be your coffee barista.

According to one coffee expert, you’re probably tipping her way too little.

James Freeman is the founder of Blue Bottle Coffee, a venture-capital backed coffee chain that’s beloved in the Bay Area and beyond.

“I don’t think you should ever tip less than a dollar,” Freeman says.

Freeman says most people don’t think twice about leaving a $10 bill on the bar when they order a beer, which takes seconds to pour. Yet baristas are often overlooked.

That can be especially frustrating when they’re dealing with people who haven’t drunk their morning coffee yet. They greet hundreds of grumpy customers a day, Freeman says.

He encourages customers to consider “spending a day in the shoes of a barista.”

“Two dollars doesn’t seem like that much” anymore, Freeman says.

