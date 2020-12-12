Here's how much the tiaras and jewels worn by Disney princesses could be worth if they existed in real life

Walt Disney Animation Rapunzel in Disney’s 2010 animated film.

Money.co.uk recently teamed up with David Allen of Purely Diamonds to complete the Kingdom of Jewels study.

Through their research, they were able to determine how much different accessories worn by Disney princesses could cost in real life.

Snow White’s hair bow, for example, might cost under $US100 as it’s made from silk.

Elsa’s crown, scepter, and orb, on the other hand, could be worth closer to $US1 million.

Disney princesses are often known for their stunning dresses and happily-ever-after stories â€” but their accessories are just as impressive.

In November, insurance experts from Money.co.uk teamed up with David Allen of Purely Diamonds to complete the Kingdom of Jewels study. Through their findings, they were able to estimate how much Cinderella’s glass slippers cost, determine what gems might be featured in Rapunzel’s crown, and more.

From Snow White’s silk bow to Tiana’s pricey necklace, here’s how much famous jewels from Disney movies could cost in real life.

Snow White wears a red bow throughout much of her 1938 movie.

Walt Disney Animation Snow White in Disney’s 1938 animated film.

It perfectly matches her signature red cape and yellow-and-blue dress.

According to the Kingdom of Jewels study, her hair accessory would probably cost around $US87 (£65) today.

Kingdom of Jewels The Kingdom of Jewels study found that Snow White’s headband was likely made from silk.

Experts who worked on the study concluded that the princess likely would have worn the “best-quality” silk available at the time.

Moana is known to wear a blue necklace that she received as a gift from her grandmother.

Walt Disney Animation Snow White in Disney’s 2016 animated film.

The necklace stores the heart of Te Fiti – a glowing, green gem that once belonged to a goddess of the same name.

It would likely be worth around $US1,270 in real life.

Kingdom of Jewels The necklace’s high value is the result of it being made from pearls and green obsidian.

Allen and Money.co.uk noted that Moana’s necklace is seemingly made from twine, pearls, and green obsidian.

“Given the fact that these are naturally formed gems, you could be lucky and find them for free,” they wrote in the Kingdom of Jewels study. “Otherwise, a similar necklace would cost around $US1,269.53 (£950) in today’s market.”

Mulan’s family gives her numerous accessories before she meets with a matchmaker.

Walt Disney Animation Mulan and her grandmother in Disney’s 1998 animated film.

Her mother gives her gold earrings and a floral hair clip, while her grandmother places jade beads around her neck “for beauty.”

If her accessories actually existed, they’d probably be valued at around $US2,216.

Kingdom of Jewels Her most valuable accessories include a hair comb, jade necklace, and earrings.

“Mulan is seen wearing a classic pair of gold drop earrings, a style which is still popular today,” Money.co.uk wrote. “Our jewellery expert estimates a similar pair would cost in the region of $US1,343.26 (£1,000).”

The website added that her jade necklace appears to feature approximately “200 carats of the bright green gemstone” and would therefore cost “around $US537.31 (£400).” Her hair comb, likely made from a similar material, is valued at around $US335.82 (£250), according to the Kingdom of Jewels study.

Princess Jasmine always looks glamorous in her blue outfit and gold jewels.

Walt Disney Animation Jasmine and her tiger Rajah in Disney’s 1992 animated film.

Throughout most of the film, she wears blue pants, an off-the-shoulder crop top, and a blue headband with an oval-shaped crystal in the middle. Jasmine also accessorizes with triangular earrings and a gold necklace.

According to the Kingdom of Jewels study, her signature pieces could be valued at around $US7,382.

Kingdom of Jewels Jasmine’s jewellery is probably made from silver and plated with gold.

Her headband alone – which is likely made from Mulberry silk and a 100-carat blue topaz stone in a yellow-gold setting – could cost $US2,683.56 (£2,000).

Her earrings and necklace, on the other hand, would likely be made from silver and plated with 24-carat gold, as “solid gold would be far too heavy and uncomfortable to wear,” according to the study. That being said, the earrings would likely cost around $US2,013.23 (£1,500), and the necklace might retail for $US2,683.56 (£2,000).

With the help of her fairy godmother, Cinderella wears glass slippers and standout earrings to the royal ball.

Walt Disney Animation Cinderella in Disney’s 1950 animated film.

She also wears a sparkling ball gown, long gloves, a black choker necklace, and a dazzling headband.

Her accessories would be pretty pricey in real life.

Kingdom of Jewels The value changes based on whether or not her earrings have diamonds.

Talking about the glass slippers specifically, Allen and Money.Co.UK noted that “Swarovski made the dazzlers for the live-action remake,” so by using that as a guide, they estimated that the shoes could be valued around $US53,689.60 (£40,000).

Cinderella also wears “a pair of luscious pearl earrings in the animated film,” though her later appearance in “Ralph Breaks the Internet” includes “the addition of diamonds,” as noted by the study.

“Depending on whether diamonds are included, these earrings would cost between $US1,610.20 and $US2,012.75 (£1,200 to £1,500),” according to Money.co.uk.

Princess Tiana’s green jewellery stands out from the accessories of other princesses.

Walt Disney Animation Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen in Disney’s 2009 animated film.

She wears a green necklace after becoming human again, and a similar tiara on her wedding day.

Experts think the pieces could cost a combined total of more than $US134,300 (£100,00).

Kingdom of Jewels Tiara’s green accessories are an ode to her time spent as a frog.

The Kingdom of Jewels study determined that her green necklace is likely made of apatite, and could have cost $US335 (£250).

“Tiana’s contemporary tiara is full of colour, thanks to the emeralds in the leaf details – a nod to her time as a frog,” the study continued. “With additional diamonds to add regality and sparkle, this white-gold tiara is likely to cost in the region of $US133,965.50 (£100,000).”

Rapunzel has one of the most colourful crowns in the Disney universe.

Walt Disney Animation Rapunzel in Disney’s 2010 animated film.

Though the crown was taken by Flynn Rider, it actually belonged to Rapunzel since she was a child.

It’s also one of the priciest, according to the Kingdom of Jewels study.

Kingdom of Jewels Rapunzel’s crown likely features opalescent moonstones, rubies, pearls, and more.

“At the helm of this tiara are three large opalescent moonstones weighing approximately 150 carats,” the study said. “The base of the tiara is decorated with additional rubies, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds set in yellow gold.”

Money.co.uk added: “Our jewellery expert estimates a tiara of this style would cost $US200,920.50 (£150,000).”

Elsa wears a crown, carries a scepter, and holds an orb for her coronation ceremony.

Walt Disney Animation Elsa in Disney’s 2013 animated film.

However, she only holds the latter two accessories for a short time, as she quickly starts to accidentally freeze them with her ice powers.

The golden accessories — likely worth more than $US800,000 — are fit for a queen.

Kingdom of Jewels Her three gold pieces could cost close to $US1 million.

While the Kingdom of Jewels study estimates that her scepter – likely made from solid gold and five-carat sapphires – could cost approximately $US107,013.60 (£80,000).

The orb also seems to feature sapphires, though they’re likely 10 carats each. According to the study, the orb is likely “very heavy” and estimated to be worth $US160,520.40 (£120,000) as a result.

“Elsa’s orb and scepter are likely to have a combined value of $US267,534 (£200,000), but our jewellery expert estimates her tiara alone is worth double that at $US535,184 (£400,000),” Money.co.uk wrote. “The focal point of this yellow-gold tiara is a single 20-carat sapphire.”

