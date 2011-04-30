How Much Did Warren Buffet Really Know About David Sokol’s Lubrizol Purchases?

In light of today’s news that Berkshire Hathaway directors have accused David Sokol of misleading the company and Warren Buffet about his personal stake in Lubrizol, many have wondered what did Buffet know and when did he know it? Did Sokol and Mr. Buffet discuss other possible transactions as well? What follows is a Webtoon depicting a meeting between the two men, set shortly before Mr. Sokol’s abrupt resignation.



Any resemblance between the characters in this Webtoon and any persons is purely coincidental. This Webtoon is entirely satirical. Enjoy!

Webtoon written and created by Clearandpresent.com http://clearandpresent.com/

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtDn8wg7NIY&feature=youtube_gdata_player

