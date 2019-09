Twitter didn’t announce a valuation or amount in the financing last week (led by Union Square Ventures), but Michael Arrington at TechCrunch says he “sniffed around” and concludes that Twitter raised $5 million on a $20 million valuation. Our sources say that’s not an embarrassing estimate. TechCrunch.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.