Here's How Much The NFL's Highest Paid Coaches Earned Per Win

AP

Photo: AP

The Dolphins threatened to make Jim Harbaugh the NFL’s highest paid coach.But just how many wins can they expect to get for that cash?



Earlier this week, we learned what the top 10 NFL coaches make, but we wanted to know what they delivered in return.

See the results >

Because it may not be worth it to spend millions of dollars on coaches when cheaper replacements can be just as effective.

In 2010, Mike Smith led the Atlanta Falcons to a 13-3 record and an NFC South title in the third year of his first NFL head coaching gig and Tampa Bay’s sophomore coach Raheem Morris also found success, leading the Buccaneers to a 10-6 record. Neither is paid among the NFL’s big boys.

Some of the NFL’s highest paid coaches lead their teams to the playoffs year after year and deserve their hefty pay, but some floundered with records under .500 this season.

For an NFL team to spend millions of dollars on a coach, he’d better pile up the Ws.

*Salary data from Forbes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.