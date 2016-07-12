Taylor Swift earned $US170 million in the last year --  more than any other celebrity

Mark Metcalfe/ Getty Images Taylor Swift is the No. 1 highest-paid entertainer in 2016.

Taylor Swift has topped yet another chart.

Earning $US170 million ($A225 million) over the past year, the pop megastar is the No. 1 highest-paid entertainer on Forbes’ new Celebrity 100 list for 2016. The full list will be released soon.

Swift sat in eighth place with $US80 million in earnings on last year’s list, meaning she saw a 112% increase in the year that included the 1989 World Tour and brand partnerships with Diet Coke, Keds, and Apple.

Even so, Swift’s earnings are only slightly more than half of last year’s No. 1 earner Floyd Mayweather, who raked in a whopping $US300 million.

