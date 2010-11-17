What Every NFL Owner Paid For Their Team — And What It's Worth Today

Photo: Flickr/Jason Poulton
With the value of a typical NFL franchise hovering around $1 billion, it’s easy to see how owning a football team is considered a solid — if expensive — investment.That wasn’t always the case. There was a time when the cost of ownership was less than the price of a new car today.
Even in the mid-1980s (when purchase prices jumped to about $70 million), few could have predicted the runaway financial giant that the NFL would become.
However, those who did predict it — and managed to pass the business on to their families — have seen near miraculous long-term growth in their investments.
Bought by - Stephen M. Ross
Year of purchase - 2008
Value of franchise today - $1 billion
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Stan Kroenke
Year of purchase - 2010
Value of franchise today - $779 million
Source: ESPN
Bought by - Dan Snyder
Year of purchase - 1999
Value of franchise today - $1.55 billion
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Bob McNair
Year of purchase - 1999
Value of franchise today - $1.17 billion
Source: Charlotte Observer
Bought by - Woody Johnson
Year of purchase - 2000
Value of franchise today - $1.1 billion
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Zygi Wilf (and five partners)
Year of purchase - 2005
Value of franchise today - $774 million
Source: Vikings
Bought by - Steve Bisciotti
Year of purchase - 2000
Value of franchise today - $1.1 billion
Source: Ravens
Bought by - Arthur Blank
Year of purchase - 2002
Value of franchise today - $831 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Al Lerner (deceased, franchise passed down to son Randy)
Year of purchase - 1998
Value of franchise today - $1 billion
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Wayne Weaver
Year of purchase - 1993
Value of franchise today - $725 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Jerry Richardson
Year of purchase - 1993
Value of franchise today - $1 billion
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Paul Allen
Year of purchase - 1997
Value of franchise today - $989 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Malcolm Glazer
Year of purchase -1995
Value of franchise today - $1 billion
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Jeffrey Lurie
Year of purchase - 1994
Value of franchise today - $1.1 billion
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Robert Kraft
Year of purchase - 1994
Value of franchise today - $1.37 billion
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Jerry Jones
Year of purchase -1989
Value of franchise today - $1.8 billion
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Alex Spanos
Year of purchase - 1984
Value of franchise today - $907 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Tom Benson
Year of purchase - 1985
Value of franchise today - $955 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - James Irsay
Year of purchase - 1972
Value of franchise today - $1 billion
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Denise DeBartolo York and John York
Year of purchase - 1977
Value of franchise today - $925 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Mike Brown
Year of purchase - 1967
Value of franchise today - $905 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - William Clay Ford, Sr.
Year of purchase - 1964
Value of franchise today - $817 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Bill Bidwill
Year of purchase - 1932
Value of franchise today - $919 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Kenneth Adams Jr.
Year of purchase - 1959 (As the Houston Oilers)
Value of franchise today - $994 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Ralph Wilson Jr.
Year of purchase - 1959
Value of franchise today - $799 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Hunt family
Year of purchase - 1960
Value of franchise today - $965 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Rooney family
Year of purchase - 1933
Value of franchise today - $996 million
Source: Forbes
Bought by - Founded by Tim Mara (now belongs to John Mara and Robert Tisch)
Year of purchase - 1925
Value of franchise today - $1.18 billion
Source: Giants
Bought by - George Halas (deceased, passed on to Virginia McCaskey Halas)
Year of purchase - 1920
Value of franchise today - $1.1 billion
Source: Forbes
