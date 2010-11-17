What Every NFL Owner Paid For Their Team — And What It's Worth Today

Photo: Flickr/Jason Poulton

With the value of a typical NFL franchise hovering around $1 billion, it’s easy to see how owning a football team is considered a solid — if expensive — investment.That wasn’t always the case. There was a time when the cost of ownership was less than the price of a new car today.



Even in the mid-1980s (when purchase prices jumped to about $70 million), few could have predicted the runaway financial giant that the NFL would become.

However, those who did predict it — and managed to pass the business on to their families — have seen near miraculous long-term growth in their investments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.