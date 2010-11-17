What Every NFL Owner Paid For Their Team — And What It's Worth Today

Kevin Baumer, Dashiell Bennett
nfl

Photo: Flickr/Jason Poulton

With the value of a typical NFL franchise hovering around $1 billion, it’s easy to see how owning a football team is considered a solid — if expensive — investment.That wasn’t always the case. There was a time when the cost of ownership was less than the price of a new car today.

Even in the mid-1980s (when purchase prices jumped to about $70 million), few could have predicted the runaway financial giant that the NFL would become.

However, those who did predict it — and managed to pass the business on to their families — have seen near miraculous long-term growth in their investments.

Miami Dolphins -- Price: $1.1 billion

Bought by - Stephen M. Ross

Year of purchase - 2008

Value of franchise today - $1 billion

Source: Forbes

St. Louis Rams -- Price: $750 million

Bought by - Stan Kroenke

Year of purchase - 2010

Value of franchise today - $779 million

Source: ESPN

Washington Redskins -- Price: $750 million

Bought by - Dan Snyder

Year of purchase - 1999

Value of franchise today - $1.55 billion

Source: Forbes

Houston Texans -- Price: $700 million

Bought by - Bob McNair

Year of purchase - 1999

Value of franchise today - $1.17 billion

Source: Charlotte Observer

New York Jets -- Price: $635 million

Bought by - Woody Johnson

Year of purchase - 2000

Value of franchise today - $1.1 billion

Source: Forbes

Minnesota Vikings -- Price: $600 million

Bought by - Zygi Wilf (and five partners)

Year of purchase - 2005

Value of franchise today - $774 million

Source: Vikings

Baltimore Ravens -- Price: $600 million

Bought by - Steve Bisciotti

Year of purchase - 2000

Value of franchise today - $1.1 billion

Source: Ravens

Atlanta Falcons -- Price: $545 million

Bought by - Arthur Blank

Year of purchase - 2002

Value of franchise today - $831 million

Source: Forbes

Cleveland Browns -- Price: $530 million

Bought by - Al Lerner (deceased, franchise passed down to son Randy)

Year of purchase - 1998

Value of franchise today - $1 billion

Source: Forbes

Jacksonville Jaguars -- Price: $208 million

Bought by - Wayne Weaver

Year of purchase - 1993

Value of franchise today - $725 million

Source: Forbes

Carolina Panthers -- Price: $206 million

Bought by - Jerry Richardson

Year of purchase - 1993

Value of franchise today - $1 billion

Source: Forbes

Seattle Seahawks -- Price: $194 million

Bought by - Paul Allen

Year of purchase - 1997

Value of franchise today - $989 million

Source: Forbes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Price: $192 million

Bought by - Malcolm Glazer

Year of purchase -1995

Value of franchise today - $1 billion

Source: Forbes

Philadelphia Eagles -- Price: $185 million

Bought by - Jeffrey Lurie

Year of purchase - 1994

Value of franchise today - $1.1 billion

Source: Forbes

New England Patriots -- Price: $172 million

Bought by - Robert Kraft

Year of purchase - 1994

Value of franchise today - $1.37 billion

Source: Forbes

Dallas Cowboys -- Price: $150 million

Bought by - Jerry Jones

Year of purchase -1989

Value of franchise today - $1.8 billion

Source: Forbes

Denver Broncos -- Price: $78 million

Bought by - Pat Bowlen

Year of purchase - 1984

Value of franchise today - $1 billion

Source: Forbes

San Diego Chargers -- Price: $70 million

Bought by - Alex Spanos

Year of purchase - 1984

Value of franchise today - $907 million

Source: Forbes

New Orleans Saints -- Price: $70 million

Bought by - Tom Benson

Year of purchase - 1985

Value of franchise today - $955 million

Source: Forbes

Indianapolis Colts -- Price: $15 million

Bought by - James Irsay

Year of purchase - 1972

Value of franchise today - $1 billion

Source: Forbes

San Francisco 49ers -- Price: $13 million

Bought by - Denise DeBartolo York and John York

Year of purchase - 1977

Value of franchise today - $925 million

Source: Forbes

Cincinnati Bengals -- Price: $8 million

Bought by - Mike Brown

Year of purchase - 1967

Value of franchise today - $905 million

Source: Forbes

Detroit Lions -- Price: $5 million

Bought by - William Clay Ford, Sr.

Year of purchase - 1964

Value of franchise today - $817 million

Source: Forbes

Oakland Raiders -- Price: $180,000

Bought by - Al Davis

Year of purchase - 1966

Value of franchise today - $758 million

Source: Forbes

Arizona Cardinals -- Price: $50,000

Bought by - Bill Bidwill

Year of purchase - 1932

Value of franchise today - $919 million

Source: Forbes

Tennessee Titans -- Price: $25,000

Bought by - Kenneth Adams Jr.

Year of purchase - 1959 (As the Houston Oilers)

Value of franchise today - $994 million

Source: Forbes

Buffalo Bills -- Price: $25,000

Bought by - Ralph Wilson Jr.

Year of purchase - 1959

Value of franchise today - $799 million

Source: Forbes

Kansas City Chiefs -- Price: $25,000

Bought by - Hunt family

Year of purchase - 1960

Value of franchise today - $965 million

Source: Forbes

Pittsburgh Steelers -- Price: $2,500

Bought by - Rooney family

Year of purchase - 1933

Value of franchise today - $996 million

Source: Forbes

New York Giants -- Price: $500

Bought by - Founded by Tim Mara (now belongs to John Mara and Robert Tisch)

Year of purchase - 1925

Value of franchise today - $1.18 billion

Source: Giants

Chicago Bears -- Purchase Price: $100

Bought by - George Halas (deceased, passed on to Virginia McCaskey Halas)

Year of purchase - 1920

Value of franchise today - $1.1 billion

Source: Forbes

Packers, founded by the community

Bought by - Shareholders

Established - 1919

Value of franchise today - $1 billion

Source: Forbes

Now here's what they need to do to protect that investment.

See how the NFL will change in order to stay in business > >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.