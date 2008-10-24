How Much Did Derek Sivers Get For CD Baby? $22 Million

In August, independent music retailer CD Baby sold itself to CD and DVD manufacturer Disc Makers. As is typical for small deals, the companies didn’t disclose the purchase price. But now we know, via Greg Galant’s Venture Voice: founder Derek Sivers, who owned 100% of the company, got $22 million for his 10-year-old business. Not bad.



