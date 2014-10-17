Here's Who's Paying To Fight Ebola -- Other Than Mark Zuckerberg

The $US25 million donation from Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan to help fight the largest Ebola outbreak in history means that the couple will become one of the major supporters of the response.

We took a look at some of the countries, foundations, and people who have made the largest donations or pledges to help the Ebola response. Here are some of the top spenders:

A significant percentage of this money has been pledged but not yet distributed to the affected region. A number of countries have only recently increased the amount they are planning to give; we used the most recent numbers we could find. The chart provides a sample of significant donors, but it is not meant to be exhaustive.

“This is not simply charity,” President Obama said recently, of the nation’s significant contribution. “Probably the single most important thing that we can do to prevent a more serious Ebola outbreak in this country is making sure that we get what is a raging epidemic right now in West Africa under control.”

