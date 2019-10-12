Researchers calculated how much the average person would need to be paid to live a year without services like email and search engines. Here are the final numbers.

Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images

Free online services “have unquestionably become increasingly ubiquitous” in everyday life, but the rapidly expanding sector isn’t accounted for in key economic metrics, MIT economist Erik Brynjolfsson wrote in a research paper.

Brynjolfsson and a team of researchers surveyed Americans to find how much people value free digital goods.

Search engines were deemed the most valuable service on average, and music was the least valued.

Read the full report here.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

The internet brought countless free services to the masses, but many of its quality-of-life benefits aren’t accounted for in critical economic data.

A team of researchers sought to find how much value average people gain from free online services like Google,Facebook, and Wikipedia. Online services are “increasingly ubiquitous and important in our daily lives,” MIT economist Erik Brynjolfsson wrote, yet the sector counted for the same fraction of gross domestic product in 2016 as it did 35 years earlier

The metric leaves out many relatively new digital goods due to their lack of upfront cost.

The researchers concluded that free digital goods “provide substantial value to consumers even if they do not contribute substantially to GDP.” Search engines were the highest valued service on average, and music was the least valued.

Here’s how much the average person needed to be compensated to give up the following eight popular online services for a year. They’re listed in increasing order of cost.



Read more



: Dyslexic, failing at school, and partially blind: How Larry Hite overcame the odds to become one of the most successful self-made stock traders using a strategy that’s ‘accessible to anybody’

Messaging

Timur Emek / Stringer / Getty Images

Median yearly valuation: $US155

Music

Reuters

Median yearly valuation: $US168

Social Media

Cole Bennetts/Stringer/Getty Images

Median yearly valuation: $US322

E-Commerce

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Median yearly valuation: $US842

Video

Apple

Median yearly valuation: $US1,173

Maps

Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

Median yearly valuation: $US3,648

Email

Getty Images

Median yearly valuation: $US8,414

Search engines

Reuters

Median yearly valuation: $US17,530

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.