Look how much cheaper everything used to be

Your dollar used to go a lot further.
In 1955, 60 years ago, McDonald’s fries went for $US0.10. Today, a small fry will cost you $US1.29.
That price change is at least in part due to inflation: A dime in 1955 equates to $US0.89 today, according to the US Inflation Calculator.
We took a look at what 16 things used to cost in the US over the last century and what they cost today. The differences may surprise you.
$US0.45 in 1968 = $US3.09 in 2015
Source: The Evening Independent, March 19, 1968 and International Business Times
The price of tuition at Yale University was $1,950 in 1967. Today it is $47,600 (plus $8,200 for room and $6,400 for board).
$US1,950 in 1967 = $US13,932 in 2015
Source: The Robesonian, 'College Tuition Costs On Rise,' Feb. 1, 1967 and YaleNews.
The price of a dozen eggs in 1925 was $0.40. Today it averages $2.57, and the price is expected to continue to rise.
