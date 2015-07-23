Look how much cheaper everything used to be

Your dollar used to go a lot further.

In 1955, 60 years ago, McDonald’s fries went for $US0.10. Today, a small fry will cost you $US1.29.

That price change is at least in part due to inflation: A dime in 1955 equates to $US0.89 today, according to the US Inflation Calculator.

We took a look at what 16 things used to cost in the US over the last century and what they cost today. The differences may surprise you.

Noelia de la Cruz contributed to an earlier version of this article.

