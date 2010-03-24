How Much Celebrities And Sports Stars Make Per Tweet

Kim Kardashian and Soulja Boy can send out one little tweet and get paid $10,000.



While their 140 character messages may take little effort, advertisers are willing to pay up to get a piece to get the attention of their millions of followers.

Start-ups like Ad.ly are connecting brands and celebrity Twitterers and with more than 50 million Twitter messages are tweeted each day, imagine how those updates can add up!

See how much celebrities and sports stars are making off their tweets >

