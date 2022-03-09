Red flags that you’ve had too much caffeine and quick tips on how to cut back

Consuming over 1,200 milligrams of caffeine can lead to dangerous health issues, like seizures. Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

According to the FDA, healthy adults shouldn’t consume more than 400mg of caffeine daily.

This amount of caffeine equates to about four cups of coffee or two 5-Hour Energy shots.

Too much caffeine can lead to an upset stomach, anxiety, headache, insomnia, and more.

If grabbing a coffee is part of your morning routine, you’re not alone. The US Department of Health and Human Services estimates that on average, adults consume somewhere in the range of 110 to 260 milligrams of caffeine daily. This amounts to between one and three cups of Joe.

According to FDA guidelines, healthy adults should limit caffeine consumption to 400 milligrams max, which equates to around four cups of coffee. In cases of extreme excessive consumption of around 1,200 milligrams of caffeine, the FDA reports that this can lead to serious health consequences, such as seizures.

Here’s what you need to know about caffeine consumption, the side effects of too much caffeine, and how to cut back.

The caffeine content of common foods and drinks

You may be consuming excessive amounts of caffeine without realizing it. Here are some examples of how much caffeine is in common products:





Symptoms of too much caffeine

While the recommended limit is 400 mg/day of caffeine, everyone is different when it comes to their tolerance of it. So what's "too much" caffeine to cause symptoms can vary from person to person.

Caffeine is a stimulant that excites the nervous system, says Gary Soffer, MD, an integrative medicine physician at Yale Medicine. This is what causes caffeine to give you energy, but it can also result in unpleasant side effects if you've gone a bit overboard with your caffeine intake.

In the case of excessive consumption, Soffer says you may experience a variety of physical symptoms such as:

Increased urination

Diarrhea

Upset stomach

Headache

Increased anxiety

Insomnia

Increased heart rate

Most of the time these side effects will subside once the caffeine is out of your system, which can take up to 10 hours.

Note: You should exercise extreme caution when using caffeine supplements or powders that contain pure or very concentrated caffeine, as the FDA reports there have been at least two caffeine-related deaths in the US linked to these products in the last few years. Even small amounts of these supplements can be the equivalent of over 20 cups of coffee.



There are also some conditions that may make it more dangerous to consume caffeine, such as:

A heart condition such as atrial fibrillation or tachycardia: If you have a heart issue, you may want to limit or cut out caffeine since it may exacerbate your condition, says Isabel Valdez, PA-C, physician assistant at Baylor Medicine and assistant professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. To be on the safe side, check with your doctor about how caffeine may affect your heart condition.

How to cut back on caffeine

If you consume more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, or you're sensitive to caffeine and experiencing negative side effects, you may want to consider cutting back. Here are some tips to cut back safely:

Don't stop abruptly: Valdez advises against quitting coffee "cold turkey" if you're looking to cut it out all together. This increases your likelihood of experiencing withdrawal like symptoms such as headaches, drowsiness, and irritability. Decrease your consumption gradually: If you're trying to limit your coffee intake, for example, you can reduce your intake by one cup every couple of days, says Valdez. If this is too harsh for you, you can make it even more gradual with a half of a cup reduction. Slowly decrease until you reach your goal. Try lower caffeine alternatives: If you still want caffeine but want to lessen your intake, you can swap your coffee for an alternative like green tea, says Soffer. With a swap like this, you'll still get a little boost, but consume much less caffeine. Or, if you love the taste of coffee, you can switch to decaf –– or at least alternate between regular and decaf throughout the day. Stay hydrated: Keeping yourself hydrated during this process is important, says Soffer. Drinking enough water can keep thirst at bay which can help prevent you from springing for caffeinated drinks. Plus, this can help with potential headaches that may spring up from withdrawal. Focus on the positives: Kicking a caffeine habit can be tough, but looking on the bright side can give you some motivation. For example, Valdez says you can think about all the money you will save if you are constantly buying drinks at the coffee shop.

Insider's takeaway

Caffeine is safe for healthy adults to consume, but the recommended limit for daily intake is 400 milligrams.

When you consume too much caffeine, you might experience unpleasant side effects. If you're trying to cut back on caffeine, be sure to do so slowly and gradually.