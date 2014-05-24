Here's How Much Your Favourite Musicians Charge To Hear Them Live

Matt Kent/Getty Images It costs more than a million dollars to book the Boss.

Ever wanted Bruce Springsteen to play for you? How about Madonna or Justin Timberlake?

According to Priceonomics, if you have an extra million lying around you can make that happen.

The website leaked a list of the performing rates of some of music’s most popular bands and artists. Priceonomics says the list’s numbers may be a bit inflated, but even so they are still staggering.

For example, the top bands on the list all cost at least $US100,000 and even most of those will cost somewhere around a quarter of a million.

Here are the artists who will cost you upwards of $US1 million:

Bon Jovi

Bruce Springsteen

Dave Matthews

James Taylor

Justin Bieber

Justin Timberlake

Madonna

Taylor Swift

Too steep? Here are the musicians that will set you back at least $US100,000:

Adele ($750k+)

Coldplay ($750k+)

Creed ($100k+)

Ellie Goulding ($100-200k+)

Faith Hill ($500k+)

Foo Fighters ($500k+)

Green Day ($500k+)

Jason Aldean ($500k+)

Kanye West ($400-600k+)

Lady Gaga ($750k+)

Nickleback ($350-500k)

Pearl Jam ($300-500k)

The Killers ($500k+)

Rihanna ($500-750k+)

Artists that will cost you upwards of $US50,000 include Nas and Snoop:

2 Chainz ($75-100k+)

Carly Rae Jepsen ($90-125K)

KC and the Sunshine Band ($50-75k)

Nas ($75-100k+)

Norah Jones ($50-75k)

Snoop Dogg/Lion ($75-100k)

“Smash Mouth” is among some of the cheapest bands to book at between $US10,000 – $US50,000:

Anna Kendrick ($35-50k+)

Ben Folds ($40-50k)

Flogging Molly ($25-40k)

Los Lonely Boys ($25-40k)

MIA ($40-50k+)

Ra Ra Riot ($10-20k)

Rick Ross ($30-50k)

Smash Mouth ($40-60k)

Tame Impala ($10k+)

Ying Yang Twins ($10-15k)

Here are some other takeaways from the list:

Some artists give a great bang for your buck like Bob Dylan starting at $US150,000 and blues legend BB King at only $US75,000 (who is outranked by both Ke$ha and LMFAO).

If you’re a fan of ’80s music you can get some of your favourite bands relatively cheap. For example, ’80s standouts Joan Jett, Foreigner, and Rick Springfield all come in between $US30,000-$50,000.

The cheapest artists on the list are obscure bands like Westland, Anna Lunoe, and Jason Adamo Band all with the affordable rate of $US1,000.

You can check out the full list HERE.

