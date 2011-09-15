INFOGRAPHIC: This Is What You Eat In A Year

Did you know that the average American eats his own weight in flour and cereal every year? Or that he consumes more than 2.7 pounds of sodium–nearly twice the recommended amount?

Neither did we, until we came across this cool infographic (via The Atlantic).



Now check out what else we Americans consume annually, pound by pound.

Photo: creditloan.com

