A doctor reveals how much alcohol it takes to get drunk

When you’re out on a Saturday night and that one drink suddenly turns eight, you may realise to late that you’re not sober enough to drive home. Addiction specialist Dr. Samuel Ball explains how your body is only able to process so much alcohol an hour, so it’s wise to stick with this one rule if you want to remain sober.

