Here's How Much Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston Earn For 'Breaking Bad'

“Breaking Bad” is without a doubt

one of the best shows to have ever been on TV.

As the final gut-wrenching episodes of the AMC series are rolling out, you’ve probably wondered how much the show’s biggest stars earn as the biggest meth dealers in New Mexico.

Earlier this month, TV Guide released its annual salary report of television actors, hosts, and personalities.

Among the 160+ salaries reported were those of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the two main stars of “Breaking Bad.”

How much do Cranston and Paul earn per episode as meth cooks?

Cranston takes home a cool $US225,000 per episode, while Paul earns $US150,000. (Not bad for someone who was originally supposed to be killed off at the end of season one.)

That puts Cranston’s salary for the final eight episodes of the series at $US1.8 million. Paul would take home $US1.2 million.

For a comparison, Cranston is making as much as what each of the “How I Met Your Mother” cast members earns ($225,000) and nearly as much as Damian Lewis on Showtime’s “Homeland” ($250,000).

Paul is earning as much as Peter Dinklage earns for his role on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” per episode and more than that of “Elementary” star Lucy Liu ($130,000).

In total, season 5 has 16 episodes. Provided Cranston and Paul’s salary information is the same for the first eight episodes, that would put Cranston at $US3.6 million for the entire final season of “Breaking Bad” while his co-star Paul would make a total of $US2.4 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.