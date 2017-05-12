The 24 most expensive cities in the world to grab a beer at the local bar

Grabbing a beer at the local pub shouldn’t break the bank. But in some cities, making it a habit could quickly balloon into a sizable monthly cost.
In Oslo, Norway, for instance, if you go out twice a week and buy two beers each time, you’ll end up spending more than $200 per month — probably more than your cell phone bill.
Oslo happens to be the most expensive city in the world to grab a pint, according to a report by Deutsche Bank, but it’s not the only major city where a cold one will give your wallet the chills. In 23 other metropolises across the globe you’ll pay at least $6.8 on average for a beer at a local bar, including four cities in the US.
The report sources prices from Expatistan, a site that tracks cost-of-living expenses in over 200 countries, for a “beer in a neighbourhood pub (500 ml or 1 pint) in expat area” in nearly 50 cities.
Here are the 24 most expensive cities where a beer at the local bar will set you back the most.
All prices are in AUD. Photos are of bars found in each city.
24. Moscow, Russia — $6.80
23. Toronto, Canada — $6.90
22. Chicago, United States — $7.20
20. TIE: Sydney, Australia — $7.30
20. TIE: Madrid, Spain — $7.30
17. TIE: Edinburgh, United Kingdom — $5.80
17. TIE: Wellington, New Zealand — $7.90
17. TIE: Milan, Italy — $7.90
16. Shanghai, China — $8.00
15. San Francisco, United States — $8.40
14. Helsinki, Finland — $8.50
13. London, United Kingdom — $8.70
10. TIE: Dublin, Ireland — $8.80
10. TIE: Copenhagen, Denmark — $8.80
10. TIE: Auckland, New Zealand — $8.80
8. TIE: Melbourne, Australia — $8.80
8. TIE: Zurich, Switzerland — $8.80
7. Stockholm, Sweden — $9.40
6. Paris, France — $9.50
5. Boston, United States — $9.80
4. New York City, United States — $10.00
3. Hong Kong — $10.40
2. Singapore — $12.20
1. Oslo, Norway — $13.40
