The 24 most expensive cities in the world to grab a beer at the local bar

Grabbing a beer at the local pub shouldn’t break the bank. But in some cities, making it a habit could quickly balloon into a sizable monthly cost.

In Oslo, Norway, for instance, if you go out twice a week and buy two beers each time, you’ll end up spending more than $200 per month — probably more than your cell phone bill.

Oslo happens to be the most expensive city in the world to grab a pint, according to a report by Deutsche Bank, but it’s not the only major city where a cold one will give your wallet the chills. In 23 other metropolises across the globe you’ll pay at least $6.8 on average for a beer at a local bar, including four cities in the US.

The report sources prices from Expatistan, a site that tracks cost-of-living expenses in over 200 countries, for a “beer in a neighbourhood pub (500 ml or 1 pint) in expat area” in nearly 50 cities.

Here are the 24 most expensive cities where a beer at the local bar will set you back the most.

All prices are in AUD. Photos are of bars found in each city.

24. Moscow, Russia — $6.80

23. Toronto, Canada — $6.90

22. Chicago, United States — $7.20

20. TIE: Sydney, Australia — $7.30

20. TIE: Madrid, Spain — $7.30

17. TIE: Edinburgh, United Kingdom — $5.80

17. TIE: Wellington, New Zealand — $7.90

17. TIE: Milan, Italy — $7.90

16. Shanghai, China — $8.00

15. San Francisco, United States — $8.40

14. Helsinki, Finland — $8.50

13. London, United Kingdom — $8.70

10. TIE: Dublin, Ireland — $8.80

10. TIE: Copenhagen, Denmark — $8.80

10. TIE: Auckland, New Zealand — $8.80

8. TIE: Melbourne, Australia — $8.80

8. TIE: Zurich, Switzerland — $8.80

7. Stockholm, Sweden — $9.40

6. Paris, France — $9.50

5. Boston, United States — $9.80

4. New York City, United States — $10.00

3. Hong Kong — $10.40

2. Singapore — $12.20

1. Oslo, Norway — $13.40

