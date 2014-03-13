Here's How Much 7 US Cities Spend On Illegal Sex, Drugs, And Guns

AP Photo/Brandon WadeDallas has lots of guns and drugs.
A fascinating new report on the underground sex industry in America includes data on how much 7 cities spent on illegal sex, drugs, and guns in 2003 and 2007.
Atlanta has a huge sex market estimated at $US290 million, which was growing, contrary to most other cities on the list.
Dallas led the seven cities when it came to illicit drugs and guns at $US191 million and $US171 million.
