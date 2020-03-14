The US box office is starting to drop, as movie theatres take major steps to help slow the coronavirus spread

Disney ‘Mulan’

Major theatre chains like AMC Theatres and Regal announced on Friday they would operate at 50% capacity starting Saturday.

Theatre closures in the US are likely a last-case scenario, but “nobody could blame” them as more and more movies face release changes, said Exhibitor Relations senior box-office analyst, Jeff Bock.

The 2020 domestic box office is healthy so far at $US1.7 billion according to Comscore, but Boxoffice.com chief analyst Shawn Robbins said that Thursday’s sharp drop from Wednesday could be a sign that the box office is about to feel the effects of the coronavirus.

Movie theatres in the US are facing an unprecedented situation.

They didn’t shut down during World War II or after 9/11, Exhibitor Relations senior box-office analyst Jeff Bock told Business Insider. But the coronavirus pandemic – which has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide including 41 in the US – is forcing US theatres to heavily reevaluate business practices as theatres in China and Italy have already shut down due to public health concerns.

On Friday, major theatre chains like Regal and AMC Theatres (the biggest theatre chain in the world) announced that they would operate at 50% capacity at all US locations in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The plan is in place at Regal locations and starts Saturday at AMC theatres, lasting until April 30. Alamo Drafthouse is also restricting capacity at its theatres.

MGM ‘No Time to Die’

Shawn Robbins, the Boxoffice.com chief analyst, said this could be “a prelude to stronger measures, but that’s speculative at best and unconfirmed.”

“This is what you’d expect from the big chains,” Bock said of AMC and Regal’s decision. “If that doesn’t work, maybe they will close down for a while.”

A recent Morning Consult and Hollywood Reporter survey of 2,200 US adults found that Americans are divided over whether theatres should close across the country. 44% of those surveyed opposed the idea while 38% said they would support such a measure.

Closing down is likely a last-case scenario for major theatre chains that regard staying open as an act of “normalcy” in uncertain times, Bock said. But he added that if they did close, “nobody could blame them.”

Major movie releases like “A Quiet Place Part II,” the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” and Disney’s “Mulan” remake have been pushed back. The next big-budget, live-action franchise film to hit theatres will be “Black Widow” in May.

Marvel Studios ‘Black Widow’

The 2020 US box office will forever have an asterisk next to it

The domestic box office will likely take a huge hit this year with the ever-changing release schedule. It’s been healthy so far and is currently at $US1.7 billion through March 12, according to Comscore. But movies like “Mulan” and “A Quiet Place Part II” don’t have new release dates yet, and “Fast and Furious 9” was pushed back until April 2021.

The Chinese box office was down by nearly $US2 billion in the first two months of the year compared to last year as the region’s 70,000 theatres remain closed.

“A clear impact on domestic box office will be felt in the coming weeks – as there has been internationally already – with the combination of major release delays, limited ticket-selling, and general caution from less frequent consumers,” Robbins told Business Insider.

In a recent report, Robbins wrote that the domestic box office could already be feeling the effects of the coronavirus.

“Although not all studios and films have reported Thursday’s (March 12) results yet, a sample of 18 films that have been reported so far indicates an average drop of about 28% from Wednesday earnings,” Robbins wrote.

Universal Vin Diesel in ‘F9’

Bock said that the 2020 box-office total will “forever have an asterisk” next to it. “You’ll never be able to compare it with any meaning to any year,” he said.

The situation could, however, be a boost for drive-in theatres, and the delay in releases could lead to a big holiday moviegoing season.

“Drive-ins could make a huge comeback this summer,” Bock said. “We could have the biggest holiday season on record if these films release during November and December, when people have a lot of time off anyways.”

Of course, that’s all contingent on how long the coronavirus outbreak lasts, which no one can be certain of.

“Everything’s changing by hour,” Bock said.

