Robot servers, mannequin guests, and teddy bear dates: Photos show how restaurants are reopening with social distancing regulations in the world's densest cities

- Restaurants in cities across the world are reopening with new social distancing regulations in place.
- We looked at how restaurants are bringing back business safely in the most packed cities.
- To inform this list, Business Insider referred to Our World in Data, a 2014 project about population density by Global Change Data Lab using information from the United Nations.
- The population density of a city comes from the number of people per square kilometre.
- Here’s how the experience of dining out has changed in the 19 densest cities in the world, with robots and reduced capacity.
19. Cairo, Egypt. Population density: 8,600 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
Restaurants in Cairo reopened on June 27 with 25% capacity and a 10 p.m. curfew, per Reuters.
Source: Reuters
At Kimbo Restaurant and Cafe in East Cairo, a robot server takes and delivers orders to limit human contact, Market Watch reported.
Source: Market Watch
18. Yangon, Myanmar. Population density: 8,700 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
In Yangon, Myanmar, restaurants were able to reopen on May 19 with regulations like having employees wear masks and shields and installing more hand sanitizing stations, per Mayanmar Times.
Source: Myanmar Times
17. Jakarta, Indonesia. Population density: 9,600 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
In Jakarta, Indonesia, restaurants can open for dine-in at 50% capacity, The Jakarta Post reported on June 9. At Atjeh Connection, a cafe, clear partitions separate patrons.
Source: The Jakarta Post, Reuters
16. Chennai, India. Population density: 9,700 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
Restaurants in Chennai, India, were allowed to reopen on June 9, but only 10% of them opened for dine-in, according to Times of India. Some restaurants didn’t have enough employees to open for dine-in.
Source: Times of India
15. Mexico City. Population density: 9,800 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
A restaurant in Mexico City used gigantic teddy bears to help patrons maintain social distancing regulations.
Source: ABC News
The city reopened restaurants at 40% capacity on July 1, per The LA Times.
Source: LA Times
About a month later, bars that agreed to serve food were allowed to reopen and operate as restaurants at 30% capacity with a 10 p.m. curfew, NBC reported.
Source: NBC
14. Istanbul, Turkey. Population density: 9,800 per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
Restaurants in Istanbul reopened on June 1, per Reuters. Some used props like mannequins to help customers maintain a social distance from others. The figures sat in between tables of humans.
13. Tehran, Iran. Population density: 9,900 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
In Tehran, Iran, restaurants reopened after Ramadan, which ended on May 23, Reuters reported.
Source: Reuters
12. Singapore. Population density: 10,500 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
In Singapore, restaurants reopened on June 19, and they were booked to capacity, per Channel News Asia.
Source: Channel News Asia
Social distancing regulations in Singapore’s restaurants include having up to five people at each table and keeping tables six feet apart.
Source: Channel News Asia
11. Lima, Peru. Population density: 11,300 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
Restaurants in Lima, Peru, reopened for dine-in at a limited capacity on July 20, VOA News reported.
Source: VOA News
Social distancing regulations included keeping tables six feet apart, per VOA News. At some restaurants, servers disinfected customers upon arrival.
Source: VOA News
10. Lahore, Pakistan. Population density: 11,300 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
In Lahore, Pakistan, restaurants could reopen for outdoor and indoor service on August 10, Dawn reported.
Source: Dawn
9. New Dehli, India. Population density: 11,600 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
Restaurants in New Delhi were allowed to reopen on June 8 with social distancing regulations like temperature checks and online orders, according to VOA News.
Source: VOA News
But many New Delhi restaurants have remained closed because they are not allowed to serve alcohol, per Times of India. Some restaurant owners say that liquor sales make up about 90% of their business.
Source: Times of India
8. Lagos, Nigeria. Population density: 13,800 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
Restaurants in Lagos, Nigeria, reopened at reduced capacity on August 14, U.S. News reported.
Source: U.S. News
7. Manilla, Philippines. Population density: 14,400 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
In Manila, Philippines, restaurants were allowed to reopen with social distancing regulations in place on June 16, per Reuters.
Source: Reuters
Restaurants were allowed to open at 30% capacity, and some used plastic partitions to protect guests and employees.
Source: Reuters
At this food court in Manila, only one person is allowed at each table.
Source: Reuters
6. Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Population density: 14,700 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
Only outdoor restaurants in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, were allowed to reopen on May 15, Big News Network reported.
Source: Big News Network
5. Alexandria, Egypt. Population density: 15,600 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
In Alexandria, Egypt, restaurants reopened with social distancing measures like keeping tables six feet apart and disinfecting bathrooms between uses, per ALX Now.
Source: ALX Now
4. Bogota, Colombia. Population density: 16,600 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
Bogota, Colombia, initiated a pilot program to reopen some restaurants on August 28, The City Paper Bogota reported.
Source: The City Paper Bogota
Restaurants can serve up to 25% capacity inside, The Bogota Post reported on August 26.
Source: The Bogota Post
Starting September 3, restaurants can serve outdoors using space that’s been rearranged for the occasion from Thursday through Sunday of each week.
Source: The Bogota Post
3. Ahmedabad, India. Population density: 19,800
Source: Our World in Data
In Ahmedabad, India, restaurants reopened at 50% capacity with a 7 p.m. curfew on June 8, per Times of India.
Source: Times of India
2. Hong Kong. Population density: 25,700 people per square kilometre as of 2011
Source: Our World in Data
Hong Kong reopened restaurants on May 8, Hindustan Times reported.
Source: Hindustan Times
Social distancing regulations included measures like reduced capacity and temperature checks, per The Atlantic.
Source: The Atlantic
Due to a spike in coronavirus cases, Hong Kong restaurants endured a two-day dine-in ban that began on July 29 and lifted on July 31, according to the South China Morning Post.
Source: South China Morning Post
1. Dhaka, Bangladesh. Population density: 44,000 people per square kilometre
Source: Our World in Data
In Dhaka, Bangladesh, restaurants are allowed to reopen, The Business Standard reported in early June. But only 5% did, and few customers came.
Source: The Business Standard
About a month later, BDNews24 reported that restaurants were still struggling and that some restaurants weren’t enforcing social distancing regulations.
Source: BDNews24
