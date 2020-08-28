Robot servers, mannequin guests, and teddy bear dates: Photos show how restaurants are reopening with social distancing regulations in the world's densest cities

Joey Hadden
DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty ImagesAn employee prepares the terrace of a coffee shop to reopen in Bogota on August 14, 2020.
  • Restaurants in cities across the world are reopening with new social distancing regulations in place.
  • We looked at how restaurants are bringing back business safely in the most packed cities.
  • To inform this list, Business Insider referred to Our World in Data, a 2014 project about population density by Global Change Data Lab using information from the United Nations.
  • The population density of a city comes from the number of people per square kilometre.
  • Here’s how the experience of dining out has changed in the 19 densest cities in the world, with robots and reduced capacity.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

19. Cairo, Egypt. Population density: 8,600 people per square kilometre

REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El GhanyPeople travel on an overcrowded train in Cairo, Egypt, on July 9, 2020.

Restaurants in Cairo reopened on June 27 with 25% capacity and a 10 p.m. curfew, per Reuters.

REUTERS/Ahmed Fahmy‘Mozo’, a robot waiter of MARSES Robotic Solutions, serves food at Kimbo Restaurant & Cafe in Cairo, Egypt, on July 28, 2020.

At Kimbo Restaurant and Cafe in East Cairo, a robot server takes and delivers orders to limit human contact, Market Watch reported.

REUTERS/Ahmed Fahmy‘Mozo’, a robot waiter of MARSES Robotic Solutions at Kimbo Restaurant & Cafe in Cairo, Egypt, on July 28, 2020.

18. Yangon, Myanmar. Population density: 8,700 people per square kilometre

SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP via Getty ImagesPeople wear face masks and observe social distancing as they wait to enter the Martyrs’ Mausoleum during a ceremony for Martyrs’ Day in Yangon on July 19, 2020.

In Yangon, Myanmar, restaurants were able to reopen on May 19 with regulations like having employees wear masks and shields and installing more hand sanitizing stations, per Mayanmar Times.

AP Photo/Thein ZawA member of Yangon City and Development Committee sprays disinfectant on a restaurant’s front doors on March 29, 2020.

17. Jakarta, Indonesia. Population density: 9,600 people per square kilometre

Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty ImagesStatistics for COVID-19 coronavirus infection and deaths displayed with a coffin and a mannequin wearing personal protective equipment installation in the local area of Jakarta.

In Jakarta, Indonesia, restaurants can open for dine-in at 50% capacity, The Jakarta Post reported on June 9. At Atjeh Connection, a cafe, clear partitions separate patrons.

REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar UlfianaPeople are seen at the Atjeh Connection restaurant with separation on the table in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 8, 2020.

16. Chennai, India. Population density: 9,700 people per square kilometre

ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty ImagesA security personnel checks the body temperature of a woman as she enters a market in Chennai, India, on July 29, 2020.

Restaurants in Chennai, India, were allowed to reopen on June 9, but only 10% of them opened for dine-in, according to Times of India. Some restaurants didn’t have enough employees to open for dine-in.

REUTERS/P. RavikumarA graffiti on a road depicting coronavirus to create awareness about social distancing during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Chennai, India, on April 9, 2020.

15. Mexico City. Population density: 9,800 people per square kilometre

Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesMembers of the mariachi group Nuevo Acapulco, toured various streets of the Zocalo of Mexico City, Mexico, on August 17, 2020.

A restaurant in Mexico City used gigantic teddy bears to help patrons maintain social distancing regulations.

Leonardo Casas / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty ImagesOwners of restaurants put Giant teddy bears on the chairs as an attempt to get customers to respect social distancing.

The city reopened restaurants at 40% capacity on July 1, per The LA Times.

REUTERS/Edgard Garrido TPX IMAGES OF THE DAYTeddy bears are located on the tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant in Mexico City on July 23, 2020.

About a month later, bars that agreed to serve food were allowed to reopen and operate as restaurants at 30% capacity with a 10 p.m. curfew, NBC reported.

Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesBartenders with face masks prepare drinks at the restaurant ‘Cuerno’ on July 03, 2020 in Mexico City.

14. Istanbul, Turkey. Population density: 9,800 per square kilometre

ReutersSpread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul

Restaurants in Istanbul reopened on June 1, per Reuters. Some used props like mannequins to help customers maintain a social distance from others. The figures sat in between tables of humans.

REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAYMannequins are seen placed between tables to make customers sit according to social distancing rules in a bar that reopened after being closed for weeks in Istanbul on June 1, 2020.

13. Tehran, Iran. Population density: 9,900 people per square kilometre

Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesAn Iranian family wearing protective face masks walk along an area in the recreational Chitgar complex in northwestern Tehran at sunset on August 13, 2020.

Source: Our World in Data

In Tehran, Iran, restaurants reopened after Ramadan, which ended on May 23, Reuters reported.

12. Singapore. Population density: 10,500 people per square kilometre

Ee Ming Toh/APA couple with face masks walk through Singapore during the coronavirus outbreak on March 14, 2020.

In Singapore, restaurants reopened on June 19, and they were booked to capacity, per Channel News Asia.

REUTERS/Edgar SuPeople eat at a busy steamboat restaurant in Singapore on June 19, 2020.

Social distancing regulations in Singapore’s restaurants include having up to five people at each table and keeping tables six feet apart.

REUTERS/Edgar SuPeople dine in an empty restaurant in Singapore on August 12, 2020.

11. Lima, Peru. Population density: 11,300 people per square kilometre

ReutersThe outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Lima, Peru.

Restaurants in Lima, Peru, reopened for dine-in at a limited capacity on July 20, VOA News reported.

ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty ImagesAn employee stands next to a sign reading ‘Temporarily reduced capacity 50%’ at a restaurant in Lima on July 20, 2020.

Social distancing regulations included keeping tables six feet apart, per VOA News. At some restaurants, servers disinfected customers upon arrival.

ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty ImagesA waiter disinfects a customer as he enters a restaurant in Lima on July 20, 2020.

10. Lahore, Pakistan. Population density: 11,300 people per square kilometre

ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty ImagesTraders protest beside their closed shops against a lockdown imposed by the Punjab provincial government ahead of the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha or the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, in Lahore on July 28, 2020.

In Lahore, Pakistan, restaurants could reopen for outdoor and indoor service on August 10, Dawn reported.

AP Photo/K.M. ChaudaryPeople eat at a rooftop restaurant close to the historical Badshahi Mosque, on Aug. 11, 2020.

9. New Dehli, India. Population density: 11,600 people per square kilometre

ReutersThe spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi

Restaurants in New Delhi were allowed to reopen on June 8 with social distancing regulations like temperature checks and online orders, according to VOA News.

Photo by Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA Tibetan restaurant in New Delhi, India, on August 4, 2020.

But many New Delhi restaurants have remained closed because they are not allowed to serve alcohol, per Times of India. Some restaurant owners say that liquor sales make up about 90% of their business.

Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesA health worker taking a nasal swab from a man, close to a restaurant. The mobile Covid-19 testing van runs through slum areas conducting rapid antigen tests.

8. Lagos, Nigeria. Population density: 13,800 people per square kilometre

Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesWorshippers maintain the required social distance during the first Friday prayer outside The Lagos State Secretariat Central Mosque on August 7, 2020.

Restaurants in Lagos, Nigeria, reopened at reduced capacity on August 14, U.S. News reported.

Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesOfficials of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency discussing with the manager of a restaurant while inspecting hospitality business violators on July 19, 2020.

7. Manilla, Philippines. Population density: 14,400 people per square kilometre

Lisa Marie David/NurPhoto via Getty Images)People shop at a public market in Manila, Philippines on August 23, 2020.

In Manila, Philippines, restaurants were allowed to reopen with social distancing regulations in place on June 16, per Reuters.

REUTERS/Eloisa LopezBillboards of characters wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are placed in the middle of a shopping mall in Metro Manila, Philippines, on June 16, 2020.

Restaurants were allowed to open at 30% capacity, and some used plastic partitions to protect guests and employees.

REUTERS/Eloisa LopezA waitress wears personal protective equipment while working at a restaurant where plastic barriers are installed in-between tables in Metro Manila, Philippines, June 16, 2020.

At this food court in Manila, only one person is allowed at each table.

REUTERS/Eloisa LopezDiners wait for their orders at a food court where only one customer per table is allowed in Metro Manila, Philippines, on June 16, 2020.

6. Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Population density: 14,700 people per square kilometre

ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty ImagesPassengers wearing face masks prepare to board a bus at the Adjame bus station in Abidjan on July 15, 2020.

Only outdoor restaurants in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, were allowed to reopen on May 15, Big News Network reported.

REUTERS/Luc GnagoThe almost empty outside part of restaurant Riviera 2 is pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on May 20, 2020.

5. Alexandria, Egypt. Population density: 15,600 people per square kilometre

REUTERS/Amr Abdallah DalshA woman wearing a protective face mask walks along the Mediterranean Sea as the government closes beaches in Alexandria, Egypt, on August 7, 2020.

In Alexandria, Egypt, restaurants reopened with social distancing measures like keeping tables six feet apart and disinfecting bathrooms between uses, per ALX Now.

-/AFP via Getty ImagesThis picture was taken on May 24, 2020, showing a view of a deserted beach in Egypt’s northern Mediterranean coastal city of Alexandria.

4. Bogota, Colombia. Population density: 16,600 people per square kilometre

Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesTwo men one on a bike and the other walking use protective face masks on August 1 2020 in Bogota, Colombia.

Bogota, Colombia, initiated a pilot program to reopen some restaurants on August 28, The City Paper Bogota reported.

by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty ImagesGeneral view of a restaurant during a reopening pilot test in Bogota on July 10, 2020.

Restaurants can serve up to 25% capacity inside, The Bogota Post reported on August 26.

Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty ImagesSigns showing preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus are displayed in a restaurant during a reopening pilot test in Bogota on July 10, 2020.

Starting September 3, restaurants can serve outdoors using space that’s been rearranged for the occasion from Thursday through Sunday of each week.

Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty ImagesAn employee is seen behind a screen reading, ‘Today’s distance is temporary.’

3. Ahmedabad, India. Population density: 19,800

SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty ImagesHindu devotees dance outside Lord Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad, India, on June 23, 2020.

Source: Our World in Data

Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty ImagesA general view of a food court arranged to maintain social distance is seen at the Ahmedabad One Mall on June 7, 2020.

2. Hong Kong. Population density: 25,700 people per square kilometre as of 2011

Getty

Hong Kong reopened restaurants on May 8, Hindustan Times reported.

Tyrone Siu/ReutersTables and chairs taped up to maintain social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, on April 2, 2020.

Social distancing regulations included measures like reduced capacity and temperature checks, per The Atlantic.

AP Photo/Vincent YuA restaurant in Hong Kong.

Due to a spike in coronavirus cases, Hong Kong restaurants endured a two-day dine-in ban that began on July 29 and lifted on July 31, according to the South China Morning Post.

REUTERS/Tyrone SiuA woman has lunch outside a restaurant at a mall after the government banned dine-in services in Hong Kong on July 30, 2020.

1. Dhaka, Bangladesh. Population density: 44,000 people per square kilometre

ReutersPeople wait in the queue outside of a coronavirus testing centre in Dhaka.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh, restaurants are allowed to reopen, The Business Standard reported in early June. But only 5% did, and few customers came.

REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir HossainPeople go through a disinfection tunnel installed by Artoonad, a volunteer organisation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 16, 2020.

About a month later, BDNews24 reported that restaurants were still struggling and that some restaurants weren’t enforcing social distancing regulations.

Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesPeople wearing facemasks arrive at Launch station in the River Padma in Dhaka, Bangladesh on August 5, 2020.

