Mo'Nique Loses 80 Pounds, Tweets Photos Of Her Transformational Journey

‘Let me stop being selfish, and eating everything.’

On November 6th, 45-year-old “Precious” actress Mo’Nique began a weight loss journey that she has since documented daily on her website and Twitter account.



After nearly seven months of lifting weights, running, doing yoga, playing basketball and other activities, the Oscar-winning actress has lost 80 pounds.

Mo’Nique told The Cipha Sounds & Rosenberg Radio Show that she currently weighs 218 pounds after “tipping 300” when she starred in the 1999 sitcom “The Parkers.”

“My goal is between 190 and 200,” she continued, adding that she’s already very happy with her results.

