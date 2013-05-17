Mo'Nique Loses 80 Pounds, Tweets Photos Of Her Transformational Journey

On November 6th, 45-year-old “Precious” actress Mo’Nique began a weight loss journey that she has since documented daily on her website and Twitter account.
After nearly seven months of lifting weights, running, doing yoga, playing basketball and other activities, the Oscar-winning actress has lost 80 pounds.
Mo’Nique told The Cipha Sounds & Rosenberg Radio Show that she currently weighs 218 pounds after “tipping 300” when she starred in the 1999 sitcom “The Parkers.”
“My goal is between 190 and 200,” she continued, adding that she’s already very happy with her results.
Despite the success in her professional life, she wanted to get her personal life (and weight) under control.
Baby these hipssss. Laughing with yall. twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) November 6, 2012
Believe that you can! twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) November 15, 2012
Fight for your LIFE! Love yall for real. twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) November 20, 2012
Staying focused! Love yall for real. twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) November 22, 2012
Hey my loves. I am saying to myself, LIVE, LIVE, LIVE! Baby I couldn't wait for my 30 seconds to be up! Love yall twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) November 27, 2012
Hands up if you feel good! twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) December 3, 2012
Sista's I never thought at 44 I would feel like 24, cause at 24, I may have felt like 44. How is your 40's? twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) December 4, 2012
Hey my sweet sisters. STRESS is a SILENT killer, and when it STRIKES it can be deafening. Work it off of you. LIVE! twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) February 4, 2013
Let's take care of ourselves, so we won't be a burden on our families, due to self neglect. Let's Live! Love yall. twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) February 7, 2013
Hey my loves. I got my A** kicked today. Somebody help me! I love yall for real. twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) February 18, 2013
Hey my loves. Doing those 30 sit-ups every night has really gotten my core strong. What are you doing to get strong? twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) April 2, 2013
Don't ask for something, that you're not willing to give. I'm willing to get healthy, and asking YOU to join me. Love twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) April 3, 2013
They say go hard or go home. After this workout I had to take my *** home. Push to the limit, you will amaze YOU! twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) April 9, 2013
Hey my loves. Where ever you are you can get it in. 1 hour walk on the Beach. BABY. Oh yeah. Love yall twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) April 12, 2013
Hey my loves. We don't know what tomorrow will bring. Whatever it is, don't you want to be prepared for it. Love yall twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) April 23, 2013
If you took care of your health like you were being paid for it, what would your salary be. Pay you well! Love yall twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 2, 2013
Hey my loves. What a beautiful day. We made it. What will you do to show the universe your appreciation. Love yall. twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 9, 2013
If u dedicate the rest of your life to try to make it the best of your life, you'll make no excuses. Don't quit on u twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 10, 2013
Take that fighting spirit inside of you and knock out that quitting spirit. Fight for your life. NO PAIN NO GAIN. :-) twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 16, 2013
Hey my loves. When you take short cuts, you get cut short. Put in the work. IT WORKS. Love yall for real.. twitter.com/moworldwide/st…
-- Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) April 22, 2013
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.