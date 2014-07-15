How A Stay-At-Home Mum Found A Way To Make Money On Instagram

CanvasPop Ali Jardine is a full-time mum and Instagrammer.

Ali Jardine was a full-time, stay-at-home mum three years ago. Now she’s both a full-time mum and a full-time Instagram photographer with more than 500,000 followers.

She says she makes “more than I would if I had a steady part-time job” on the photo social network through advertising campaigns like Dos Equis and Travel + Leisure. There are a few marketing companies that connect advertisers with high-profile instagrammers like Jardine, such as Niche and Mobile Media Lab. Jardine told Fortune’s Akosua Nyantakyi how she was able to turn a hobby into a money-maker.

Originally a painter, Jardine found Instagram was a better creative outlet than oils and canvas.

“I have all these ideas that I would like to paint, and when it comes to putting them down on a canvas it’s much more difficult than picking up my phone. I’m almost all iPhone,” she says.

Jardine attributes her large following to posting photos every day. “Consistency is really key,” she says. She also tries to take photos of silhouettes, so the viewer can imagine being the person in the shot and connect further with Jardine’s work.

Here are some of her shots. All of her editing is done on her phone, not in Photoshop. Her subjects are usually her daughter or her son.

