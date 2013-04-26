How Mobile Web Time Is Divvied Up

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

How Do Internet Users Divvy Up Their Mobile Web Time? (eMarketer)

The bite mobile is taking out of desktop Web use keeps getting bigger. In terms of what activities Web users are engaging in, in the first quarter 2013 Experian Marketing Services found that U.S. mobile Internet users spent the greatest percentage of their mobile Web time using email, at a 23% share of time spent. Social networking came in second, garnering 15% of time spent on the mobile Internet. Interestingly, travel occupied a greater share of time on the mobile Internet (9%) versus the desktop (1%). Read >

Mobile To Account For 25% Of U.S. Online Sales By 2017 (eMarketer via Mashable)

Tap and buy. In 2017, approximately 25% of online retail transactions in the U.S. will take place on mobile devices, more than double the number that occurred in 2012, according to eMarketer. That figure excludes purchase of event tickets and travel services. Between last year and this year alone, mobile commerce (mcommerce) sales are expected to increase 82% from $24.81 billion to $38.84 billion. By 2017, mcommerce will generate more than $108 billion in U.S. retail sales. Read >

Why Marketers Should Care About Mobile Marketing (Forbes)

Greg Stuart is the CEO of the Mobile Marketing Association and is recognised as a thought leader in the digital media world. Here are his thoughts:

Mobile is arguably the closest you can get to the consumer

The “Physics of Media” indicate that the new channel has the biggest advantage

Mobile, right now, is a great deal

Measurement and ROI

Phones aren’t going away. Read >

How Your Smartphone Could Get You a Job (WSJ)

Companies and recruiting experts believe mobile recruiting will help them engage candidates who may otherwise fall through the cracks: lower-wage and younger workers who may not have computers at home but are glued to their smartphones, as well as the coveted passive candidates who might casually explore their options while they are off the clock. “People are getting used to going online while sitting on a bus or waiting for an aeroplane. And if you hate your job, it’s so easy to pull out your phone and see what else is out there,” said Cindy Cloud, senior manager of employment branding and marketing at Informatica. Read >

Verizon Eyes $100 billion Bid For Vodafone’s Wireless Stake (Reuters)

Verizon Communications has hired advisers to prepare a possible $100 billion cash and stock bid to take full control of Verizon Wireless from its partner Vodafone, two people familiar with the matter said. Verizon, which already owns 55% of the company, the biggest U.S. wireless carrier, has not put a proposal to Vodafone yet but it has hired both banking and legal advisers for a possible bid. Read >

Are QR Codes Losing Their Magnetism? (Mobile Marketer)

Even though QR codes still represent the majority of print-to-mobile activations in print and retail, brands and publishers are not clamoring to use the technology like they once did. Perhaps in large part to lack of education, it seems the technology has lost some of its glimmer. “Yes the spark has faded,” said Matthew Szerencse, market development manager of Digimarc. “QR Codes take up valuable real estate and don’t offer brands any creative control.” Read >

