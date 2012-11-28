Here's Everything You Need To Know About How Mobile Wallets Work

For years, tech companies have promised us that soon we’ll be using our phones to pay for everything and that our wallets and purses will become a thing of the past.



And yet we’re all still carrying wallets and purses, just as we did three centuries ago, stuffed full of cards and bills.

So we asked our good friends at Statista, the international statistics portal, to tell us everything they know about mobile wallets. Here’s the infographic they prepared for us (click to enlarge):

Photo: Statista

