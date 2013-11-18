How Mobile Is Eating The World [SLIDE DECK]

Benedict Evans is an analyst at

Enders Analysisand a freelance consultant.

He’s well known for his quick bits of insight on Twitter and his ability to find deeper meaning within data and then clearly express it visually, as shown by the many posts on his blog (which brings in over 100,000 readers a month.)

Last week he shared a new presentation that he’s been showing to clients that shows how mobile is taking over the digital landscape and looks at what that might mean for future tech businesses and companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook. He was kind enough to let us share it with you here.

