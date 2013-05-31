CHART: How Mobile Coupons Are Driving An Explosion In Mobile Commerce

As recently as late 2010, mobile commerce was only 3% of e-commerce. By the end of last year’s holiday shopping season, that number had risen to 11%. That’s approximately $18.6 billion in consumer spending – and that doesn’t even include travel-related purchases.

New mobile merchandising trends — merchandising being the art of selling people products they didn’t know they wanted — like mobile catalogues and coupons are helping to drive this explosion.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we examine the main reasons why mobile commerce is exploding, and analyse the new mobile merchandising trends — like mobile catalogues and coupons – that are contributing to this growth.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Take a look at this chart that illustrates the widespread usage of mobile coupons:

The role of mobile coupons in driving mobile commerce will only continue to grow:

The number of U.S. smartphone users using mobile coupons has increased dramatically – from 7.4 million in 2010 to 29.5 million last year. By 2014, that number is expected to surge to 47.1 million.

Mobile coupons are being used across the gamut in retail: 41% of mobile coupons users said they had redeemed coupons at the grocery store, 41% said they redeemed coupons at department stores, and 39% at clothing stores.

And that’s barely scratching the surface: In 2012 there were 305 billion consumer packaged goods coupons (CPG), print and digital, distributed in the U.S. — a number that remained unchanged from 2011. Roughly 90% of CPG coupons were distributed as free-standing print inserts in publications, while digital coupons represented less than 1% of the total.

In our report, we detail how brands and retailers are increasingly using digital coupons as a means to drive digital revenue, increase offline sales and foot traffic to physical stores, gather data, and build direct relationships with customers and potential customers. To access BI Intelligence’s full report on Mobile Commerce, sign up for a free trial subscription here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.