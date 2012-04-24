INFOGRAPHIC: How Mobile Commerce Customers Differ from Non-Mobile Shoppers

Jay Bhatti

The co-founder of Custora, Corey Pierson, recently shared data with me on how mobile commerce customers are different compared to non-mobile customers.   They analysed data from over 8 million mobile “commerce” customers.  Their findings were surprising enough that they  put it into an info-graphic.

Take a look below.  The findings will surprise you!

DNU

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.