How Mitt Romney Lost The Debate

Tonight’s huge presidential debate just came to an end, and the general consensus is that Barack Obama came out the victor.



Romney started off strong and showed a ton of confidence early on.

He told a student “when you come out in 2014, I presume I’m going to be President – I’m gonna make sure you get a job.”

He was also aggressive in lobbying moderator Candy Crowley for more time to speak, and he confronted Obama on issues relating to domestic energy and the attack of the Benghazi consulate.

As the debate went on, though, things slowly unravelled for Mitt Romney.

