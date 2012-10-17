How Mitt Romney Lost The Debate

Tonight’s huge presidential debate just came to an end, and the general consensus is that Barack Obama came out the victor.
Romney started off strong and showed a ton of confidence early on.
He told a student “when you come out in 2014, I presume I’m going to be President – I’m gonna make sure you get a job.”
He was also aggressive in lobbying moderator Candy Crowley for more time to speak, and he confronted Obama on issues relating to domestic energy and the attack of the Benghazi consulate.
As the debate went on, though, things slowly unravelled for Mitt Romney.
Romney and Obama started off with a friendly handshake.
Mitt Romney showed confidence early on – “When you come out in 2014, I presume I’m going to be President – I’m gonna make sure you get a job.”
CSpan
Obama didn’t quite agree with everything Mitt Romney said.
Later on, Obama slammed Romney on the auto bailout. “He wanted to take them into bankruptcy without providing them any way to stay open, and we would have lost a million jobs!”
Romney badly wanted to respond, but moderator Candy Crowley was having none of it.
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/507e365feab8eaca79000002/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Watch Mitt Romney take on Candy Crowley here >
Things got testy when Romney confronted Obama on the topic of domestic energy.
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/507e1b72eab8ead039000012/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Watch the two fight over domestic energy policy here >
Perhaps Romney’s highest point of the debate was when he did this to Obama:
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/507e2b6069bedd190e00002e/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Romney’s aggression during the first debate allowed him more speaking time. Candy Crowley stood her ground, though.
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/507ec1e8eab8ea0d2e00000c/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Mitt Romney debate" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
cspan
Romney pressed Obama on his pension. Obama retorted with this zinger: “I don’t look at my pension. It’s not as big as yours so it doesn’t take as long.”
Things got even worse for Romney when he thinks he has Obama on the ropes on the topic of Libya...
(Look at those eyebrows!)
... but Obama counters with a huge fact checking assist from moderator Candy Crowley, who told Romney "he did call it an act of terror."
Obama puts Romney away when he finally talks about Romney’s controversial 47% remark in his closing statement.
This is the smile of a man who knows he just won a huge debate.
[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/507e281deab8eaa758000005/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Take a look at the 36 emotions of Barack Obama HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.