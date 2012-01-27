How Mitt Romney Can Stop The Newt Train From Rolling All Over Him

Newt Gingrich has a lot going for him this election cycle. He’s a brilliant debater, he breathes fire, and perhaps most importantly, he’s not Mitt Romney.



But if we’ve learned anything from the Republican primaries it’s not to count anyone out. And with still five days before the Florida primary, and more than a month before Super Tuesday, there’s still much more race to be had.

Already, Romney has stepped up his attacks of the former House speaker, and if he hopes to defeat Gingrich, he’s going to have to step it up even further. Here’s where he can start.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.